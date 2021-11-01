Schools in Alappuzha district of Kerala reopens

ALAPPUZHA

01 November 2021 19:19 IST

After a gap of 19 months, schools in Alappuzha district reopened on Monday. Of the total 770 schools in the district, classes began in 729 institutions. Forty one schools, 40 in flood-hit Kuttanad and one in Haripad, will however be opened later.

Besides the 729 schools, students also reached 121 higher secondary schools and 20 vocational higher secondary schools in the district.

The district-level Praveshanolsavam was held at K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial Higher Secondary School, Ambalappuzha. It was inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari.

Mid-day meals

Officials said that classes were conducted in adherence with the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines issued by the State Government. Students were provided mid-day meals.

The Health Department has launched awareness campaigns on COVID-19 prevention measures for teachers, students, parents and other employees of schools.