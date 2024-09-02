Schools devastated in Wayanad landslides will be rebuilt, says Sivankutty

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that the Vellarmala and Mundakkai schools, devastated in landslides in Chooralmala on July 30, will be rebuilt with modern facilities. The reconstruction plan includes restoring school buildings and playgrounds as part of a disaster relief package.

He was inaugurating the re-enrolment ceremony for the students of Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at the Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad on Monday. The students of Mundakkai Government Lower Primary School will have classes at the Meppadi community hall. Mr. Sivankutty said the schools, which had been used as relief camps for more than a month, experienced a significant disruption in academic activities.

The Minister said efforts would be made to help students make up for the lost academic days through extended learning opportunities. The students would be provided with the support, materials, camps, field trips, workshops, and discussion forums, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Special plans

“The government is working to address the unprecedented disaster faced by the district and is committed to guiding the community through this challenging period. Special plans will be drafted with the support of the SCERT and DIET to address academic disruption,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

Psycho-social support will be provided to children affected by the disaster, and training will be given to teachers and parents to ensure continuous support for students, the Minister added.

SSLC certificates given

SSLC certificates for students who lost them in the landslides were distributed. Certificates of 135 out of 188 applicants were issued, while the remaining certificates, issued before 2000, were sent to the respective schools for completion.

The Minister expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the people of Wayanad. He acknowledged the irreparable loss but asked everyone to look ahead with hope. Tribal Development Minister O.R. Kelu presided.

