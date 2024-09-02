ADVERTISEMENT

Schools devastated in Wayanad landslides will be rebuilt, says Sivankutty

Published - September 02, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

Students of two schools at Vellarmala and Mundakkai, devastated in the landslides of July 30, re-enrolled in two schools at Meppadi. Minister says help will be provided to students to make up for lost academic days

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister V.Sivankutty disbursing books to the children who survived the Chooralmala landslides at a re-enrolment ceremony for students at Meppadi in Wayanad on Monday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that the Vellarmala and Mundakkai schools, devastated in landslides in Chooralmala on July 30, will be rebuilt with modern facilities. The reconstruction plan includes restoring school buildings and playgrounds as part of a disaster relief package.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating the re-enrolment ceremony for the students of Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at the Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad on Monday. The students of Mundakkai Government Lower Primary School will have classes at the Meppadi community hall. Mr. Sivankutty said the schools, which had been used as relief camps for more than a month, experienced a significant disruption in academic activities.

The Minister said efforts would be made to help students make up for the lost academic days through extended learning opportunities. The students would be provided with the support, materials, camps, field trips, workshops, and discussion forums, Mr. Sivankutty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special plans

“The government is working to address the unprecedented disaster faced by the district and is committed to guiding the community through this challenging period. Special plans will be drafted with the support of the SCERT and DIET to address academic disruption,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Psycho-social support will be provided to children affected by the disaster, and training will be given to teachers and parents to ensure continuous support for students, the Minister added.

SSLC certificates given

SSLC certificates for students who lost them in the landslides were distributed. Certificates of 135 out of 188 applicants were issued, while the remaining certificates, issued before 2000, were sent to the respective schools for completion.

The Minister expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the people of Wayanad. He acknowledged the irreparable loss but asked everyone to look ahead with hope. Tribal Development Minister O.R. Kelu presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US