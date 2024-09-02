GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schools devastated in Wayanad landslides will be rebuilt, says Sivankutty

Students of two schools at Vellarmala and Mundakkai, devastated in the landslides of July 30, re-enrolled in two schools at Meppadi. Minister says help will be provided to students to make up for lost academic days

Published - September 02, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister V.Sivankutty disbursing books to the children who survived the Chooralmala landslides at a re-enrolment ceremony for students at Meppadi in Wayanad on Monday.

Education Minister V.Sivankutty disbursing books to the children who survived the Chooralmala landslides at a re-enrolment ceremony for students at Meppadi in Wayanad on Monday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that the Vellarmala and Mundakkai schools, devastated in landslides in Chooralmala on July 30, will be rebuilt with modern facilities. The reconstruction plan includes restoring school buildings and playgrounds as part of a disaster relief package.

He was inaugurating the re-enrolment ceremony for the students of Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at the Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad on Monday. The students of Mundakkai Government Lower Primary School will have classes at the Meppadi community hall. Mr. Sivankutty said the schools, which had been used as relief camps for more than a month, experienced a significant disruption in academic activities.

The Minister said efforts would be made to help students make up for the lost academic days through extended learning opportunities. The students would be provided with the support, materials, camps, field trips, workshops, and discussion forums, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Special plans

“The government is working to address the unprecedented disaster faced by the district and is committed to guiding the community through this challenging period. Special plans will be drafted with the support of the SCERT and DIET to address academic disruption,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

Psycho-social support will be provided to children affected by the disaster, and training will be given to teachers and parents to ensure continuous support for students, the Minister added.

SSLC certificates given

SSLC certificates for students who lost them in the landslides were distributed. Certificates of 135 out of 188 applicants were issued, while the remaining certificates, issued before 2000, were sent to the respective schools for completion.

The Minister expressed gratitude to everyone who supported the people of Wayanad. He acknowledged the irreparable loss but asked everyone to look ahead with hope. Tribal Development Minister O.R. Kelu presided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.