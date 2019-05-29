Kerala

Schools, colleges to reopen on June 6

more-in

Schools, colleges to reopen on June 6

Government and aided schools in the State will reopen after the summer vacations on June 6 instead of June 3, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has said. Pravesanotsavam will be held on the school opening day. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had sought in the Assembly that the school reopening be postponed to June 6 taking into account the festival of Ramzan that is expected to fall on June 4 or 5. Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel has informed that colleges too will reopen on June 6.

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2019 2:30:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/schools-colleges-to-reopen-on-june-6/article27298071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story