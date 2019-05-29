Schools, colleges to reopen on June 6

Government and aided schools in the State will reopen after the summer vacations on June 6 instead of June 3, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has said. Pravesanotsavam will be held on the school opening day. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had sought in the Assembly that the school reopening be postponed to June 6 taking into account the festival of Ramzan that is expected to fall on June 4 or 5. Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel has informed that colleges too will reopen on June 6.