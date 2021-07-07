Schools can’t collect readmission charge for delay in fee payment: Kerala child rights panel

Thiruvananthapuram

07 July 2021 13:10 IST

Director of General Education, CBSE Regional Officer, ICSE Secretary directed to issue orders in this regard

No educational institution in the State can charge readmission fee from a child citing delay in fee payments, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

Acting on a petition filed by the father of a student in Ernakulam district, the commission recently directed the Director of General Education, CBSE Regional Officer, and the ICSE Secretary to issue orders in this regard.

The petitioner had said the school where his child was studying had allowed a 30% cut in fee. However, owing to delay in remitting the third instalment of the fee, the school was insisting on paying ₹1,000 as readmission fee. Demanding such an amount at a time when classes were being held online was illegal, he had contended.

School’s view

The commission, comprising member K. Nazeer, sought a report from the Principal of the school concerned. In the report, the Principal said the school had slashed its fee by 30% in the wake of COVID-19. The exact time for remitting the fee had been included in the school diary. The diary had also mentioned that those delaying fee payment would have to pay a fine and readmission fee, and the petitioner was aware of this fact. The time for remitting fee had been extended many a time following parents’ requests, and hence there was no option but to disallow the petitioner’s child from the classes.

Against RTE

In its order, the commission said it was clear from the petition and the school’s report that the school was charging readmission fee from those not paying fee in time. Private schools had the right to seek legitimate fee from students. However, charging readmission fee on the grounds of delay in fee payment was against Sections 3 and 12 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Whatever be the head under which it was charged, except for legitimate fee no readmission fee could be charged from students this academic year citing delay in fee payments. Demanding readmission fee was a violation of child rights and should not be allowed in schools.

The CBSE Regional Officer should direct the school Principal to return the readmission fee charged, the commission said.