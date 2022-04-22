Schools can decide students’ uniforms

Schools have been permitted to decide the uniform to be worn by their students next academic year.

The concept of gender neutral uniform that was piloted in some schools in the State had paved way for controversy with some organisations protesting against the move.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty told mediapersons here on Friday that parent-teacher associations (PTAs), school officials, and local bodies can decide on the school’s policies.

“However, the uniforms must conform with the cultural ethos of the State. Besides, schools must refrain from resorting to contentious steps. It would be wise to identify uniforms that are comfortable for boys and girls, especially at the lower and upper primary levels,” he said.