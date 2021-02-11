Schools can collect fee with discounts: HC

Some managements had offered 15% to 40% deduction

The Kerala High Court has allowed some of the CBSE schools in the State to collect fees with discounts of 15% to 40% offered by the managements before the court for the current academic year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Justice Devan Ramchandran passed the verdict while disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by parents of a few CBSE schools in the State against the management decision to collect higher fee.

The court observed that was indeed gratifying that all the schools had now agreed to offer a minimum discount of 15% and some even up to 40%, in the fees to be charged from their students for this academic year. This consensual offers made by the schools augured well for the educational system and it was greatly appreciable, since the District Eductional Officers had found that most of them might have to suffer loses this academic year.

The school management had offered to provide the discount in fees in response to a court's suggestion of a minimum bench-limit of 15% discount in comparison to the last year’s fee.

The court directed the parents of the students to pay the discounted second term fee on or before February 26, 2021. The discount would be applicable for the academic year 2020-21, the court made it clear.