Kerala

Schools asked to ensure safety of children

Collector seeks MGNREGS help to clean school compounds

An emergency meeting of Education Department officials convened by District Collector S. Shanawas, against the backdrop of the Batheri incident, asked the head teachers of government, aided, and unaided schools to take stock of the safety and security of students at their respective institutions.

They were asked to give an affidavit to the Deputy Director of Education within a week that there is no threat to the students in their schools.

The head teachers should inform the authorities about the dilapidated school buildings and other lack of facilities. Distance education institutions, anganwadis, vocational and higher secondary institutions, and colleges should also take stock of their facilities, the Collector said.

Schools should be able to provide safe and secure atmosphere for the students, he added.

The District Collector gave instruction to the joint coordinator of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to utilise the project to clean compounds of government schools and to prepare them for projects such as vegetable farming.

Repair work

The funds of panchayats should be utilised for repairing government schools and anganwadis.

As part of the mission to make schools safe and secure for students, the District Collector visited Kuttoor on Friday.

BJP march

Meanwhile, alleging negligence of the Education Department in the death of a girl student at a Sultan Batheri School following snake bite, Bharatiya Janata Party activists on Friday took a protest march to the office of Education Minister C. Ravindranath at Puthukkad.

Kerala
