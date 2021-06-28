Schoolgirl from Palakkad sets record for longest wall painting

Fatima Safwana with her wall painting.

PALAKKAD

28 June 2021 22:05 IST

Safwana’s painting of a tree has earned her a place in the India Book of Records

A schoolgirl from Kulukkallur near Pattambi in Palakkad district has walked into the India Book of Records by creating the longest wall painting depicting a tree.

Fatima Safwana, a student of M.T.I. Central School, Pottachira, has done her village proud by creating the painting on the wall next to the staircase of her house. A southpaw, she always surprised people with her speed while painting or writing.

India Book of Records recognised her wall painting as the longest one of a tree with long branches and beautiful flowers. The painting is 8.2 ft in height, 9.84 ft in width, and 13.12 ft in slant height.

Safwana did the painting in six hours. She decorated the branches with square frames of calligraphy works she did. “I find trees and leaves more beautiful than any other object in nature. The position of the painting, especially if it is on a corner wall, enhances the beauty of leaves and trees,” she said.

The daughter of Haseena and Mohammed Basheer, Safwana has painted several walls in her house. She prefers to work with fabric paint and acrylic.