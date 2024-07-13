Schoolchildren try hypnotism, fall unconscious in school

Four students of a school in Thrissur district were admitted to a hospital on Friday after they fell unconscious, allegedly after trying hypnotism. The incident occurred at V.K. Rajan Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Pullut, Kodungalloor.

The students, who reportedly watched a video about hypnotism on YouTube, tried it on themselves. They allegedly pressed a vein on the neck, fell unconscious, and did not wake up though the teachers sprayed water on their faces. They were rushed to the taluk hospital, Kodungalloor.

Initially, three students were hospitalised. Routine blood tests and ECG did not reveal what ailed them. Hospital and school authorities became worried as one more student was brought in in the same condition.

The authorities were shocked when the three students who were brought first woke up and told the teachers about their experiment with hypnotism. One boy and three girls were hospitalised. Except for one, all others have been discharged from the hospital.

An awareness programme will be conducted for students against imitating dangerous experiments from social media, according to school authorities.