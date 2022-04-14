Schoolboy sucked in by soap powder machine

MALAPPURAM

A higher secondary boy died after getting caught in a machine at a soap powder factory at Pandikkad on Wednesday evening. Mohammed Shamil, son of Shameer Thechiyodan from Poolamanna, Pandikkad, was found trapped in the machine when Mr. Shameer checked the factory.

It was not clear how Shamil, a Plus Two student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Thuvvoor, got sucked in by the machine. His body was extricated after a lot of effort by the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, the Trauma Care, and the police.