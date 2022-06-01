School year begins on a high note

A student presents ‘magic’ flowers to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the the State-level Pravesanotsavam at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kazhakuttam in Thiiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 01, 2022 19:27 IST

43 lakh students reach campuses as schools reopen after 2-year COVID-19 disruptions

After two years of COVID-19 disruptions, a new academic session got under way in the State on Wednesday with great expectations.

Friendly banter, song and dance, balloons and buntings...the atmosphere in schools on reopening day was nothing short of festive.

As always, the star attractions were pre-primary and primary students, with nearly four lakh new admissions expected to begin Class 1 alone on the first day of school. Percussion instruments greeted them, sweets enthused them, and songs by teachers hooked them. In all, 43 lakh students reached school on Wednesday.

Pravesanotsavam

At the Government Higher Secondary School, Kazhakuttam, where the State-level Pravesanotsavam was held, the youngest of the students sat near the stage, clapping away till they got bored of the speeches, and instead decided to stretch their legs, throw their paper caps on the ground, and scamper about to the tune of the catchy Pravesanotsavam song Mazha mazha. The rain stayed away, ensuring no hitch in the proceedings.

Even as new friendships were forged in a matter of minutes, some found the unfamiliar surroundings a tad difficult to adjust to and gave way to bouts of tears. Others cheekily tried to slip back into the arms of familial love, till both parent and child were plonked right in front of the stage.

Students were presented schools bags and umbrellas by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers and guests.

In classes, teachers broke the ice with glasses of payasam, and nudging the newcomers to sing, dance, and tell stories, even as anxious parents hovered nearby.

Nearly 400 new students have taken admission to the school this year, 67 in Class 1 and 140 in pre-primary alone.