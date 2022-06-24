School Wiki awards announced

MM UPS, Maakkootam, wins first prize of ₹1.5 lakh

The 2nd edition of the K. Sabarish Memorial School Wiki Awards, instituted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for best data updation on the School Wiki portal, has been announced.

MM UPS, Makkoottam, in Kozhikode district has won the State award comprising a prize of ₹1.50 lakh.

GLPS, Olakkara, in Malappuram district bagged the 2nd prize of ₹1 lakh while GHS, Karippoor, in Thiruvananthapuram district won the 3rd prize of ₹75,000. The district-level winners will get a prize money of ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

Alongside the cash awards, the winners would also get trophies and a letter of appreciation. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will present the awards to the winners at Thiruvananthapuram on July 1.

The School Wiki awards were determined by a committee headed by K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, and Renjith S., Wiki Admin, after evaluating 20 parameters including accuracy of information, images, unique activities, clubs and school maps.

The winners were selected from 1,739 schools that competed at the district level, followed by 346 schools in cluster level and finally from 86 schools at the State level.

In addition to the 45 schools that won the State- and district-level prizes, KITE would also provide special certificates for 301 schools for commendable performance.

The School Wiki portal (www.schoolwiki.in ) set up by KITE for the General Education department for fostering a culture of collaborative learning among students, connects over 15,000 schools from Class 1 to 12.

With over 6.14 lakh pages, 1,52,040 articles, 43,930 subscribers and over 18,15,675 updations, School Wiki today is the one of the largest digital repositories in the school education sector among all Indian regional languages.

Over the years, School Wiki has won numerous national and international accolades including the Stockholm Challenge Award in 2010 and Technology Sabha Award in 2020. In addition to the details of schools, the portal also features literary works of students from the State Kalolsavam, digital magazines of schools, Akshara Vriksham articles and Back to School contest images.

The State award for School Wiki is named after K. Sabarish, who was the master trainer coordinator of KITE in Malappuram district and the lead anchor in implementing the concept of School Wiki for Kerala schools.

The detailed list of award-winning schools is available on the School Wiki portal www.schoolwiki.in.