School weather station programme yields positive academic results

The Kerala Weather Station programme has begun to show positive results in the academic lives of students who have been involved in the programme. The first such positive story comes out of Tirur in Malappuram district.

Kadeeja Farha, a Plus Two student at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School during 2022-23, was part of a team of students, who brought out a research paper on the weather conditions at Vayala in Kollam district. The paper came to the notice of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and the students were congratulated for their work by Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, who had written them a special note of appreciation.

Ms. Farha later joined Delhi University’s Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College for a BA Hons degree in Geography, and her application is now being processed by New York University for possible admission to the varsity, said Suresh Kumar S. of Tirur higher secondary school, one of the teachers involved in the school weather station programme since its inception in 2021.

She has also been admitted to Enactus, an international society, which is described as a worldwide network of leaders dedicated to positive social and environmental impact. The membership to the prestigious society is won by students from India’s top universities.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said around 260 students had applied for membership of the society from her university, and 30 were found eligible and five secured admission. Ms. Farha has been admitted in the research category. One of the factors that influenced her success is the commendation letter from Dr. Mahapatra, she said.

The school weather station programme has found wide acceptance. Under the programme, a network of 250 weather stations has been established in schools in the State from where micro-level weather data is available for use in planning for readiness to face climate conditions on a wider scale.

