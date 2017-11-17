School to launch drive on green protocol

The Green Club and NSS unit of Pookoya Thangal Smaraka Vocational Higher Secondary School at Thrikkaripur here have joined hands with the Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission, Kudumbasree and the local grama panchayat to launch a mass public awareness campaign on green protocol. The project aims at minimising the use of disposable glasses, paper plates, and styrofoam decorations during marriages and other social functions.

The school has decided to form a WhatsApp group of auditorium operators, functionaries of places of worship, social and political activists, Kudumbasree units, heads of various institutions, and those running decoration units, project coordinator Abu Sali has said.

The school has evolved strategies to promote use of steel plates and glasses. Local bodies will be urged to earmark funds for Kudumbasree units to procure such items. A special squad will visit venues of various functions in advance to seek adherence to green protocol so as to avoid serious ecological threats posed by the piling up of the non-degradable wastes, Mr. Sali said.

The school plans to provide certificates signed by senior government officials to auditoriums and other institutions that adhere to the green protocol.

Ubaidulla, Assistant Director, VHSE, Payyanur region, lauded the initiatives of the school at the project launch function at Thrikkaripur the other day.