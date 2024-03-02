School textbooks for next academic year to be distributed this month

March 02, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that school textbooks for the next academic year will be distributed this month.

The Minister was at the Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College Campus, Kozhikode, on Saturday to open a newly built multi-purpose complex.

The State-level launch of textbook distribution would be held at a school in Thiruvananthapuram on March 12. The textbooks for classes 2,4,6,8, and 10 would be distributed in the first phase. Those for classes 1,3,5,7,9, and 10 would be distributed three weeks before the opening of the next academic year. The Minister said that around ₹5,000 crore had been spent on improving facilities in government and aided schools in the State in recent years.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened the newly built 24 new classrooms through online mode. Elamaram Kareem, MP, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and A. Pradeepkumar, former MLA, among others, were present.