School textbook distribution to begin on March 12

March 11, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will perform the State-level inauguration of distribution of school textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year here on March 12 (Tuesday).

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will be the chief guest at the function, to be held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, at 11 a.m.

Antony Raju, MLA, will preside over the function.

The General Education department decided to begin the distribution of textbooks for classes II, IV, VI, VIII, and X so that children could become familiar during the vacations with the textbooks for the new session while those starting class X could begin their preparations without any delay.

The revised textbooks for classes I, III, V, VII, and IX for the new academic year will start reaching students at the beginning of May.

