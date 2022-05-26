School temporary vacancies to be filled through exchanges in Kerala

New directions for appointments ahead of reopening

The State government has directed deputy directors of education to fill all temporary vacancies arising in teaching and non-teaching posts in schools under the General Education department through employment exchanges.

The new directions for appointments to temporary vacancies were issued by the Director of General Education (DGE). This follows a letter earlier in the month from the Employment Joint Director to the DGE that against the backdrop of school reopening, all temporary vacancies arising in teaching and non-teaching posts in schools under the department should be informed to the employment exchange. The schools were directed to make appointments from the list of eligible candidates prepared by following the community quota order observed in the employment exchanges.

Temporary appointments in institutions bound by the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules should be done through the employment exchanges. The letter quotes a 1958 order that all appointments that are not made by the State Public Service Commission (PSC) should be done through employment exchanges.

However, department officials say it will be tough to implement the order as only a few days remain for school reopening. Temporary vacancies need to be reported to the employment exchange first, following which a list on the basis of community quota has to be prepared by the exchanges, interviews of the candidates conducted, and a rank list published. All this will take time. If vacancies are to be reported to the exchanges at this stage, there will be no teachers in those posts when schools reopen on June 1.

Moreover, interviews for making daily-wage appointments ahead of school reopening were on. Examinations and interviews for PSC appointments were also completed, and if appointments to those vacancies were to be made through the exchanges, concurrence of the PSC would need to be sought, the officials said.