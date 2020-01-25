School teacher’s death: two arrested

The crime branch arrested two persons on Friday on the charge of murdering a school teacher, who was found dead on the Kumbla beach last Saturday.

The police had initially believed that the victim, B.K. Roopasree, 44, a teacher of a school at Miyapadavu near Manjeshwar, had ended her life by jumping into the sea. The post-mortem report also suggested death due to drowning, and no external injuries were found on her body. However, following protests by residents raising several questions regarding the death, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. The relatives of the victim too raised suspicions and accused a school teacher of being responsible for her death.

Following this, Venkitaramana, an arts teacher of the same school, and his car driver, Niranjan, were arrested.

District Police Chief James Joseph said both the teachers had joined the school the same year and they had known each other for many years. Niranjan was taken into custody for allegedly helping him to dispose of the body, the police said.

The Crime Branch said Venkitaramana had asphyxiated Roopasree in a big bucket of water in his house. The duo then took the body in a car and dumped it in the sea, he said.