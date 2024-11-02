School teacher arrested on charge of possessing counterfeit currency

A school teacher, who had been out on bail in a counterfeit currency case, has been arrested again on charge of possessing counterfeit notes.

Hisham, 36, from Engappuzha, Kozhikode, was apprehended after special investigation team officers, led by Superintendent of Police (Kozhikode Rural) P. Nidhin Raj, recovered counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹17.38 lakh from his home in Malappuram. The operation was part of a special inspection ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection in Wayanad.

Hisham was the prime accused in a case from June this year, when he reportedly attempted to exchange counterfeit notes at a money exchange establishment in Narikkuni. The police had previously confiscated printing equipment from his apartment in Karnataka. He had been in judicial custody for 80 days before being released on bail, only to be arrested again.