School syllabus for current academic year not to be reduced

SCERT Director entrusted with setting up panel to prepare action plan for continuing teaching-learning activities

The State has decided that the school syllabus for the current academic year will not be reduced.

The decision was taken at an online meeting of the State curriculum steering committee on Wednesday. Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath presided over the meeting.

The State’s decision runs contrary to that of CBSE, ICSE, and some State boards that have decided to slash the syllabus in view of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to academics.

Officials said the academic session in the State had got under way in June, though the transaction was being held online. The First Bell digital classes could continue till schools reopened on the directions of the Union and the State governments. The State was also not keen on trimming the syllabus in a manner that Constitutional values and progressive ideas suffered. It did not feel that the present situation warranted any cut in the syllabus.

The meeting entrusted State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director J. Prasad with setting up an expert committee to prepare an action plan for continuing teaching-learning activities, even when schools reopened, and submit a report within two weeks. Options such as reducing the number of holidays and even the summer vacations to cover the portions would be considered.

Reopening options

It was decided to explore the possibilities for reopening schools at the earliest. If classes, especially for primary students could not be resumed, the possibility of kicking off classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 in a shift system should be considered, it was suggested.

The meeting resolved to improve the ongoing digital classes and make them more attractive. A subcommittee led by the SCERT Director would review all the classes to ensure quality.

More focus would be given to differently abled children and those in tribal areas, especially for improving access to the digital classes with the support of the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department.

Steps would be taken for telecast of classes in select subjects for higher secondary students that were yet to begin.

A programme would be rolled out to address learning gaps caused by various factors when schools reopened.

Steps would be taken to address parents’ concerns about the digital classes and issues such as examinations. It was also suggested that academic and other activities ensure parents’ involvement too.