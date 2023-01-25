ADVERTISEMENT

School students organise mock parliament 

January 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur

Students of the Department of Social Science of Blooming Buds Bethania Senior Secondary School, Vellithiruthy, Marathamcode, organised a mock parliament, Sansad, on Thursday in connection with Republic Day and National Voters’ Day.

The students of Classes 6 to 12 participated in the question-answer session modelled on the one in the Indian Parliament. The mock parliament gave the students a better understanding of politics and how the Parliament worked, a release from the school said.

School manager Fr. Benjamin OIC, Principal C. Sheba George, Vice Principal Radhamani C. and school pupil leader Tina C.T. attended the programme.

