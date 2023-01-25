HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

School students organise mock parliament 

January 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur

Students of the Department of Social Science of Blooming Buds Bethania Senior Secondary School, Vellithiruthy, Marathamcode, organised a mock parliament, Sansad, on Thursday in connection with Republic Day and National Voters’ Day.

The students of Classes 6 to 12 participated in the question-answer session modelled on the one in the Indian Parliament. The mock parliament gave the students a better understanding of politics and how the Parliament worked, a release from the school said.

School manager Fr. Benjamin OIC, Principal C. Sheba George, Vice Principal Radhamani C. and school pupil leader Tina C.T. attended the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.