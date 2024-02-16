ADVERTISEMENT

School students get water breaks twice a day

February 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘water bell’ will ring twice in schools in the State from now on to give students a five-minute break to drink water.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, at a press conference on Friday, said that as temperature rises in the run up to the summer months, there was need to ensure that students were drinking adequate water during school hours.

With only weeks left for the annual examinations to begin, the General Education department was introducing water bell mechanism in schools to give students time to hydrate themselves.

Now, students will get a water breaks at 10.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. of five minutes recess each, the Minister said. They could bring water from home. If not, school authorities would make arrangements to provide them water, he said.

