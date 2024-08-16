School students from Kuttanad in Kerala earn national recognition with robotic shopping basket 

Their beaming faces are filled with pride and their words resonate with the accomplishment of being recognised as young innovators. The team ‘TechnoWorld’, comprising George Antony, Aby George Thomas and Aron Joseph Thomas – all Class VIII students at St. Aloysius Higher Secondary School, Edathua in Kuttanad – is on cloud nine after securing a spot among the top performers in the ATL Marathon 2023-24, a flagship national-level innovation challenge organised by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog.

Their project titled ‘Human Following Basket’ earned fourth place and was the only entry from Kerala to make it into the top 10 list of the ATL Marathon. The trio, hailing from in and around Edathua village, developed a working prototype of a human-following robotic basket, providing a practical solution to the common challenge of manoeuvering shopping carts in large malls and stores.

“The idea for the Human Following Basket came to us after seeing people, especially the elderly and disabled, struggling to pull or push trolleys in malls and shopping centres. We are thrilled to have secured one of the top spots in the marathon,” says Aby. Along with George and Aron, he is now eagerly awaiting to do an internship with a reputable company, which the AIM will arrange.

The innovative device developed by the students is equipped with Arduino boards, an ultrasonic sensor, and two infrared sensors. The ultrasonic sensor ensures the robot maintains a safe following distance by continuously measuring the gap between itself and the shopper, while the infrared sensors detect obstacles on either side, allowing for smooth navigation and obstacle avoidance. The robot autonomously follows the shopper, carrying their items and freeing them from the inconvenience of pushing or pulling a traditional trolley. “This technology addresses real-world problems such as the physical strain of handling heavy or awkward carts and enhances the overall shopping experience by providing a hands-free, convenient, and accessible solution,” the trio explains.

They expressed their gratitude to the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at the school, former school headmaster Tom J. Koottakkara, teacher and ATL coordinator Jestil K. John and current headmaster Jino Joseph for their achievement.

The latest edition of the ATL Marathon saw 19,700 projects from across the country. Of these, 500 innovations including 31 from Kerala secured internship opportunities.

