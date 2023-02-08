HamberMenu
School students donate kits as part of Orupidi Nanma project

February 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Children for Alleppey – Orupidi Nanma, an initiative of the Alappuzha district administration to eradicate extreme poverty, students of Mathews Mar Athanasius Residential School (ICSE), Chegannur, have donated 15 kits containing essentials. The Orupidi Nanma project was launched last month. As part of it, the first Monday of every month is observed as a ‘community service day’ in schools in the district. Essentials collected from students will be distributed to the needy. The programme at Mathews Mar Athanasius Residential School was inaugurated by Chengannur municipal chairperson Susamma Abraham.

