ADVERTISEMENT

School students donate house under NSS banner

February 20, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman handing over the key of a house donated by the students of Panthalloor Higher Secondary School, Kadambodu, to the beneficiary on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Panthalloor Higher Secondary School, Kadambodu, constructed a house for a poor person under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman handed over the house key at a function held on Monday. Parent-teacher association president T. Abbas presided over the function.

N. Santhosh, outgoing programme officer of the NSS, was felicitated the function. NSS central zone convener D. Rajesh was the chief guest. NSS district convener Suresh Bathery delivered the keynote address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

School management committee member Abdul Azees M.P., vice principal T. Nishi Prasad, higher secondary staff secretary Madhuri M., and NSS volunteer leader Neha P.R. spoke. School principal Pradeep G. Nair welcomed the gathering. NSS programme officer N. Santhosh proposed a vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US