HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School students donate house under NSS banner

February 20, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman handing over the key of a house donated by the students of Panthalloor Higher Secondary School, Kadambodu, to the beneficiary on Monday.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman handing over the key of a house donated by the students of Panthalloor Higher Secondary School, Kadambodu, to the beneficiary on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Panthalloor Higher Secondary School, Kadambodu, constructed a house for a poor person under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman handed over the house key at a function held on Monday. Parent-teacher association president T. Abbas presided over the function.

N. Santhosh, outgoing programme officer of the NSS, was felicitated the function. NSS central zone convener D. Rajesh was the chief guest. NSS district convener Suresh Bathery delivered the keynote address.

School management committee member Abdul Azees M.P., vice principal T. Nishi Prasad, higher secondary staff secretary Madhuri M., and NSS volunteer leader Neha P.R. spoke. School principal Pradeep G. Nair welcomed the gathering. NSS programme officer N. Santhosh proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.