School students donate house under NSS banner

February 20, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The students of Panthalloor Higher Secondary School, Kadambodu, constructed a house for a poor person under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman handed over the house key at a function held on Monday. Parent-teacher association president T. Abbas presided over the function.

N. Santhosh, outgoing programme officer of the NSS, was felicitated the function. NSS central zone convener D. Rajesh was the chief guest. NSS district convener Suresh Bathery delivered the keynote address.

School management committee member Abdul Azees M.P., vice principal T. Nishi Prasad, higher secondary staff secretary Madhuri M., and NSS volunteer leader Neha P.R. spoke. School principal Pradeep G. Nair welcomed the gathering. NSS programme officer N. Santhosh proposed a vote of thanks.