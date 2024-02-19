School student’s death sparks protests in Alappuzha

February 19, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The death of a Class VII student by suicide at Kattoor in Alappuzha has sparked protests. Prajith, 13, a student of Holy Family Visitation Public School here was found dead at his house on February 15.

The boy’s family said that he took the extreme step immediately after returning from school where he was allegedly beaten up and mentally harassed by teachers.

A complaint lodged by the boy’s father, A.P. Manoj, before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, District Collector John V. Samuel and the police said that his son and a friend, the latter who was feeling unwell, left the classroom to drink water. “When a teacher reached the classroom and found the duo missing, an announcement was made using a microphone. Though the students immediately returned to the classroom, the teacher beat Prajith with a stick and chastised him. Later another teacher also scolded the child. I came to know about these details from other students,” said Mr. Manoj.

On Monday, family members, relatives and local residents took out a protest march with the boy’s ashes to the school. They also blocked a road. The protest ended after the police promised a prompt and impartial probe into the boy’s death. The Students Federation of India also organised a protest march. The police had to use force to disperse the protesters.

The Mannancherry police, meanwhile, registered a case for unnatural death. “We have launched a probe into the student’s death. Statements of teachers, students and others have been recorded. We will soon record the statements of the boy’s parents,” said an official.

The school authorities did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA - 0471-2552056, 1056.)

