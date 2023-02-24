School students chip in to eradicate extreme poverty in Alappuzha

February 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A few weeks ago, the Alappuzha district administration made a call to school students for a little help in its endeavour to eradicate extreme poverty in the district. And the response has been overwhelming.

Children for Alleppey-Orupidi Nanma, a voluntary initiative, encourages students to donate food and other essentials, except rice and cash, within their capacities to economically disadvantaged families.

Less than a month after the programme was launched, more than 900 schools, including government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE school, chipped into uplift 3,613 extremely poor families identified in a government survey in the district last year.

As part of the project, the first Monday of every month is observed as ‘community service day’ in schools. The first community service day was held on February 6. Essentials, including food items, soap, toothpaste among others, brought by students were segregated in the respective schools before being packed and distributed to their ‘adopted’ families.

The kit

A kit is designed to meet the needs of a family for one month. The initiative intends to maintain a student-to-family ratio of 100:1 to sustainably run the programme.

The project, according to District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, will help students learn the importance of sharing and caring while ensuring support to the needy.

“It is a voluntary programme, but almost all schools, students and parents have willingly come forward to become a part of a good cause and take it to the next level. The most important aspect is that students are leading the way to make Alappuzha the first district in the country to eradicate extreme poverty,” says Mr. Teja who mooted the idea.

Government High School, Mannancherry, with a student strength of 2,222, has adopted 22 families. “On the community service day, students brought all kinds of useful items and we prepared a total of 45 kits. After distributing 22 kits to the adopted families, the rest were given to those in need among students and the locality,” says Sujatha Kumari M.K., headmistress of the school.

Coordinator

For the success of the programme, one teacher in each school has been given the additional charge of community service coordinator.

“The government has initiated measures to reduce extreme poverty. The contribution of students will add a great deal to it,” says Pradeep V. nodal officer, Extreme Poverty Identification Programme, adding that the programme would continue during the summer holidays.