School students approached Narcotic Enforcement Squad for match box

In a shocking incident, three school students accidentally wandered into the office of the Narcotic Enforcement Squad in Adimaly, Idukki, and casually asked for a matchbox to light a beedi rolled with ganja. The bizarre incident took place on Monday.

According to officials, a 100-member student group from a government-aided school in Thrissur had been on a trip to Munnar and made a stop in Adimaly for lunch. The group, travelling in two buses, pulled over at a hotel around 11 a.m. It was during this break that the trio mistook the Narcotic Enforcement Squad’s office, which had several seized vehicles parked outside, for a workshop.

“The students thought they were at a mechanic’s shop and approached the office looking for a matchbox to light their ganja-laced beedis. When they walked into the office, they unknowingly asked one of our officers, ‘Cheta, can you give me a matchbox?’” recounted Circle Inspector Rakesh B. Chirayath, unable to hide his disbelief. It was only when the students spotted the officer sitting at his desk and noticed the official signboard that they realised their mistake. Panic set in, and they attempted to flee the scene.

However, officers quickly apprehended them. During a search, five grams of ganja, one gram of hashish oil, and OCB rolling paper were recovered from the students. “The youths pooled their money to buy the drugs and even created a special WhatsApp group to coordinate the purchase and use of the substances during their trip,” Inspector Chirayath explained.

A case has been registered against two students under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the matter has been handed over to the Idukki Juvenile Justice Board. The parents of the students were called in, and counselling sessions were held for both the students and their families. School authorities have also been instructed to ensure follow-up counselling in the future.