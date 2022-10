ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Bahish, 14, a student of PTM Higher Secondary School, Kodiyathur, Kozhikode, was killed on Monday in a freak accident.

According to sources, he was hit by a school bus while it was reversing, and was caught in between another vehicle. The incident happened in the evening after the school hours. Though Bahish was soon taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, his life could not be saved. He is a native of Pazhur.