School structures should not compromise students’ play areas: Sivankutty

Three schools in Varkala becoming high-tech

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 25, 2022 23:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty releasing Mazhathullikal, a collection of poems by Vijayalakshmi, a student of SNV Upper Primary School, Kattuputhussery. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising school structures should not eat into students’ play spaces, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of multi-storey school buildings constructed at Government Higher Secondary School, Navayikulam, and Kizhakkunela Lower Primary School and laying the foundation stone for a multi-storey building at Government MLP School, Pulloormukku, here on Tuesday.

With this, three schools in the Varkala Assembly constituency have joined the list of public schools that have been raised to international standards in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said teachers would be provided residential training as part of efforts to improve students’ academic levels.

V. Joy, MLA, presided over the function.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The three-storey school building at Government HSS, Navayikulam, has seven classrooms, six laboratories, and toilets. A total of 390 students study in six batches in the school.

At Kizhakkunela LPS, eight classrooms were built across two storeys at a cost of ₹1 crore. As many as 333 students study here across nursery and lower primary segments.

Government LPS is the only government primary school in the Pulloormukku area. A multi-storey building for the school, which has 150 students, will be built here at a cost of ₹1.37 crore as part of infrastructure development. The building will have eight classrooms across two floors.

The Minister also inaugurated a kitchen-cum-store, waste management plant, a toilet block, and other schemes at SNV Upper Primary School, Kattuputhussery. He also released Mazhathullikal, a poem collection by Vijayalakshmi, a class VII student of the school, and its CD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app