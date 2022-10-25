School structures should not compromise students’ play areas: Sivankutty

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty releasing Mazhathullikal, a collection of poems by Vijayalakshmi, a student of SNV Upper Primary School, Kattuputhussery.

Rising school structures should not eat into students’ play spaces, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of multi-storey school buildings constructed at Government Higher Secondary School, Navayikulam, and Kizhakkunela Lower Primary School and laying the foundation stone for a multi-storey building at Government MLP School, Pulloormukku, here on Tuesday.

With this, three schools in the Varkala Assembly constituency have joined the list of public schools that have been raised to international standards in the district.

The Minister said teachers would be provided residential training as part of efforts to improve students’ academic levels.

V. Joy, MLA, presided over the function.

The three-storey school building at Government HSS, Navayikulam, has seven classrooms, six laboratories, and toilets. A total of 390 students study in six batches in the school.

At Kizhakkunela LPS, eight classrooms were built across two storeys at a cost of ₹1 crore. As many as 333 students study here across nursery and lower primary segments.

Government LPS is the only government primary school in the Pulloormukku area. A multi-storey building for the school, which has 150 students, will be built here at a cost of ₹1.37 crore as part of infrastructure development. The building will have eight classrooms across two floors.

The Minister also inaugurated a kitchen-cum-store, waste management plant, a toilet block, and other schemes at SNV Upper Primary School, Kattuputhussery. He also released Mazhathullikal, a poem collection by Vijayalakshmi, a class VII student of the school, and its CD.