School sports fete: cash awards hiked

Cash awards for the first three winners in the State School Sports Festival will be increased, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Inaugurating a meeting of the fete organising committee, he said the first three winners would get ₹2,000, ₹1,500, and ₹1,250 respectively. This was double the prize money that the winners got in the games category.

The organising committee would have Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Sivankutty, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, and Minister for Transport Antony Raju as patrons.

The fete would be held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and University College here from December 3 to 6. The contests would be held in 98 events, including 86 individual, 10 team, and two cross-country events in athletics. Nearly 2,000 students will participate in the fair.