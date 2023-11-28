ADVERTISEMENT

School second-term exams from December 12 to 22

November 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s second-term school examinations (Christmas exams) will be from December 12 to 22.

The examination schedule was decided at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting on Tuesday.

Examinations for classes I to IV will be from December 15 to 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Examinations for classes V to VII will be from December 13 tor 21.

Examinations for classes VIII to X will be held from December 13 to 21. These will be on consecutive days, with holiday just on the weekend (December 16 and 17).

The Plus One higher secondary examinations will be held from December 12 to 22. The examinations will be held on consecutive days in the afternoon from 1.30 p.m, except for Friday when it will begin at 2 p.m.

The Plus Two higher secondary examinations too will be held from December 12 to 22, but in the forenoon from 9.30 a.m.

The schools will reopen from January 1, 2024.

The meeting also recommended that centralised question papers be distributed for higher secondary classes this time, unlike during the first-term examinations when schools themselves had to prepare the question papers. The Director of General Education gave an assurance in this regard.

The teachers’ organisations also demanded that the teacher-student ratio in high school be maintained at 1:40.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US