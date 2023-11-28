HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School second-term exams from December 12 to 22

November 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

This year’s second-term school examinations (Christmas exams) will be from December 12 to 22.

The examination schedule was decided at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting on Tuesday.

Examinations for classes I to IV will be from December 15 to 21.

Examinations for classes V to VII will be from December 13 tor 21.

Examinations for classes VIII to X will be held from December 13 to 21. These will be on consecutive days, with holiday just on the weekend (December 16 and 17).

The Plus One higher secondary examinations will be held from December 12 to 22. The examinations will be held on consecutive days in the afternoon from 1.30 p.m, except for Friday when it will begin at 2 p.m.

The Plus Two higher secondary examinations too will be held from December 12 to 22, but in the forenoon from 9.30 a.m.

The schools will reopen from January 1, 2024.

The meeting also recommended that centralised question papers be distributed for higher secondary classes this time, unlike during the first-term examinations when schools themselves had to prepare the question papers. The Director of General Education gave an assurance in this regard.

The teachers’ organisations also demanded that the teacher-student ratio in high school be maintained at 1:40.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.