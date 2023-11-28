School second-term exams from December 12 to 22

November 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s second-term school examinations (Christmas exams) will be from December 12 to 22.

The examination schedule was decided at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting on Tuesday.

Examinations for classes I to IV will be from December 15 to 21.

Examinations for classes V to VII will be from December 13 tor 21.

Examinations for classes VIII to X will be held from December 13 to 21. These will be on consecutive days, with holiday just on the weekend (December 16 and 17).

The Plus One higher secondary examinations will be held from December 12 to 22. The examinations will be held on consecutive days in the afternoon from 1.30 p.m, except for Friday when it will begin at 2 p.m.

The Plus Two higher secondary examinations too will be held from December 12 to 22, but in the forenoon from 9.30 a.m.

The schools will reopen from January 1, 2024.

The meeting also recommended that centralised question papers be distributed for higher secondary classes this time, unlike during the first-term examinations when schools themselves had to prepare the question papers. The Director of General Education gave an assurance in this regard.

The teachers’ organisations also demanded that the teacher-student ratio in high school be maintained at 1:40.