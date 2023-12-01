ADVERTISEMENT

School Science Festival competitions get under way

December 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Contests being held in categories such as Science Fair, Social Science Fair, Mathematics Fair, Work Experience Fair, and IT Fair at various school

The Hindu Bureau

Contestant participating in a volleyball net making competition at the State schools work experience competition in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

A visually challenged participant in a basket making competition at the State schools work experience competition in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Contestant in a clay modelling competition at the State schools work experience competition in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

A visually challenged participant in a bamboo mat making competition at the State schools work experience competition in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Contestant in a clay modelling competition at the State schools work experience competition in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Competitions as part of the State School Science Festival got under way at various venues here on Friday.

The festival had begun on Thursday morning, with registrations for various events scheduled at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud.

On Friday, competitions as part of the Science Fair, one of the categories at the festival, kicked off at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School near general hospital.

Competitions for high school students in working model, still model, improvised experiments, and research-type project events were held. Contests were organised for teachers too. Primary and high school teachers participated in teaching aid and teachers’ project contests.

Competitions in these events for higher secondary students and teachers will be held on Saturday.

Students’ projects were open for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, hosted the IT Fair and the Social Science Fair on ground floor and first floor, respectively, of its main building.

In the Social Science Fair, competitions in atlas making and local history writing for high school students, elocution for high school and higher secondary students, and working model for high school students were held, besides in the teaching aid event for primary and high school teachers.

A quiz for high school students was held on Thursday, while that for higher secondary students will be held on Sunday.

On Saturday, second day of the competition events, viva of students in the local history writing event will be held.

Higher secondary working model, high school and higher secondary still model, and higher secondary teaching aid contests will also be held on Saturday.

In the IT Fair, competitions were held in high school and higher secondary digital painting, animation for high school and higher secondary students, multimedia presentation for high school, and teaching aid for high school teachers on Friday.

On Saturday, competitions in scratch programming for high school and higher secondary students, web page designing for both these categories of students, multimedia presentation for higher secondary students, and teaching aid for higher secondary teachers will be held.

The last day of the fair on Sunday will see contests in Malayalam typing and layout for high school and higher secondary and IT quiz for higher secondary students will be held.

Judging of events was continuing till late in the evening, and results are being uploaded.

