School reopening will take more time

The State recently told the Union government that a decision on reopening schools will be taken in August after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

Even as more clarity has been sought on the Union Human Resource Development Ministry’s communication to States on collecting feedback from parents on school reopening, it is clear that though the pandemic is far from over, the focus is gradually shifting to a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The fresh bouts of infection in the State make it significantly difficult to set a date for school reopening. Yet, some preliminary thought has been given to how students can return to the classroom safely. This is all the more important as a transition phase seems inevitable – outbreaks cannot be ruled out even if containment is achieved.

Education Department officials say that besides physical distancing, well-defined protocols for entry of students and teachers to schools, and avoiding assemblies and other gatherings in schools, the back-to-school suggestions emanating from discussions include restricting classes to a few days a week, cutting school hours, reducing classroom sizes and moving to a shift system, and hybrid offline-online learning.

Classroom teaching may begin only for some students initially – say class 10 and 12 students. However, primary school with fewer students could allow all students to attend, while those with more students will need to split the number of those in attendance at a given time.

Attention will need to be paid to seating arrangements in classrooms and transporting students to schools.

Officials say these are just some of the options that have been broadly discussed after receiving inputs from the ground level. However, these have not been finalised into a formal proposal and sent to the government for approval.

They say some understanding on a tentative date for school reopening needs to be reached before proceeding with the plans. If things return to normal by September or the Union government allows reopening, then all schools can reopen. “We want to reopen, but don’t think the plans are ready for a formal discussion now,” they say.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath says the online classes for academic engagement of students are a step towards school reopening. Also, discussions are under way on aspects such as ensuring students’ physical presence in schools after Onam depending on the COVID-19 caseload projections then or how to continue with classes in school if any outbreak does occur once schools open.

A few options are being considered, despite challenges such as the large number of children in a classroom. Attention will be paid to academic excellence of students whatever be the circumstances. Scientific extrapolation of data will be done meticulously to bring students back to school, says the Minister, adding that an attempt is on to become a model for others.