School reopening: steps to be taken to check substance abuse among children

May 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration will be carrying out intensive surveillance and enforcement measures to prevent substance abuse among school students.

At a meeting convened by Collector Afsana Parveen here on Tuesday prior to school reopening, excise and police officers were directed to strengthen monitoring and conduct inspections in all places, including shops located near schools. More attention will be given to areas that report more cases. The Collector directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report of the inspections by the first week of June.

While the fitness check of buildings is in progress, the officials said that certificates will not be provided to hazardous buildings. Officials concerned have also been instructed to complete the fitness inspection of school vehicles and conduct awareness classes for drivers on time.

Facility has been provided at Primary Health Centres, near schools, to provide health card, which is mandatory for cooking staff.

Guidelines

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has also issued a set of guidelines to ensure the health and safety of schoolchildren. DMO K.S. Shinu has instructed to replace desks, benches and screens that pose danger to children.

Maintenance works of washrooms should be completed and junk articles should not be kept in school compound. The school authorities have been directed to ensure that there is no presence of reptiles on school premises. Drinking water sources should be chlorinated and unused wells should be covered with mosquito nets. The quality of drinking water should be checked.

Food prepared in schools should be kept sealed and children should be given only boiled water to drink. As part of vector-control measures to prevent diseases, schools have been advised to conduct source eradication drives on Fridays. The inspection of power lines and transformers on the school premises have been completed and the KSEB will conduct safety awareness classes in school assemblies.

This year the inauguration of the district-level Praveshanolsavam will be held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chavara. The distribution of textbooks and uniform is expected to be completed soon.