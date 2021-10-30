School reopening: Govt. set to address any hiccups

Guidelines prepared by the Education and Health Departments should be strictly followed: Minister

Teachers and parents should ensure children’s mental health along with physical well-being, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Minister said the Health Department was ready to address physical or mental problems faced by students returning to school, as well as any experienced by teachers or parents.

In case of any difficulties, nearest health workers, Disha number 104, 1056, 0471 2552056, 2551056, or e-Sanjeevani, could be contacted.

Teachers should remind students the basics of COVID-19 safety protocols frequently. This message should also reach their families.

The Minister said the reopening guidelines had been prepared by the Education and Health Departments after continuous talks with other departments. COVID-19 could be resisted strongly if schools followed the guidelines strictly. Students could be protected against many other diseases too.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said teachers who had not been vaccinated for reasons such as health or religion should refrain from coming to school. Other arrangements such as online classes could be made for them.

Orders had been issued for posting guest teachers, and headmasters posted in lower primary schools in 12 districts, Mr. Sivankutty pointed out.

Moreover, 24,300 thermal scanners had been made available in schools. An amount of ₹2.85 crore was sanctioned to buy soap, handwash, and bucket. A sum of ₹105.5 crore had been given to school in advance for the mid-day meal scheme for November and December, and ₹45 crore sanctioned as honorarium for the school cooks.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, had sanctioned ₹11 crore as school grant, and ₹11 crore more would be sanctioned in November. This money could be used for COVID-related needs. Deputy Directors of Education had been sanctioned ₹10 lakh as school maintenance grant too.