School reopening: City police issue traffic regulations

May 30, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With schools and colleges reopening on Thursday, the City police have imposed traffic restrictions for smooth and safe travel of students.

From Thursday, vehicles transporting students to educational institutions should park at safe places without creating traffic blocks to allow students to board and get off.

Vehicle parking and roadside vendors will not be allowed on roads along educational institutions and surrounding roads. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed away by a recovery van and legal action taken.

Vehicles should not transport more than the number of children permitted and they should have fitness and permit as per the Motor Vehicles Act. They should follow all rules. The vehicles should have safety features and equipment as per the law.

School buses should park inside school compounds and allow children to board and get off.

Private vehicles transporting students should not park on roads in the school zone or main city roads after dropping off students. Private vehicles should reach near schools only half an hour before school ends to transport students home.

Vehicles should go slow in the school zone. They should stop to allow children to cross the road. Vehicles laden with goods will not be allowed in school zones during school time and when there is heavy traffic. If any such vehicles are spotted, legal action, including cancellation of the driver’s licence, will be taken.

Students should be allowed to board or get off vehicles only by standing in queue. Drivers and their assistants should be very alert in case students walk to the other side of the vehicle from its front or the rear or cross the road to ensure their safety. This should be ensured by the school authorities too.

The City police have urged public cooperation for the traffic guidelines. For complaints or suggestions, call 9497930055, 9497987001, 9497987002.