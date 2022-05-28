School Pravesanotsavam song released
The school Pravesanotsavam song was released by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty recently.
The song ‘Mazha mazha’ has been penned by poet Murukan Kattakada, set to tune by Vijay Karun, and sung by Sithara Krishnakumar.
