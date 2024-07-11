ADVERTISEMENT

School parliament schedule published

Published - July 11, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has published the schedule for the school parliament elections and guidelines.

Nominations can be submitted from August 7 to 12 (till 12 p.m.). Scrutiny will be held the same day till 5 p.m. The nominations can be withdrawn till 1 p.m. on August 13. The list of candidates will be published at 3.30 p.m. the same day. Voting will be held on August 16 and counting held the same day. The parliament office-bearers will be elected on August 16 afternoon and the first school parliament meeting held at 3 p.m. that day.

