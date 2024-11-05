School of drama to host third International Festival of Theatre Schools in February

The School of Drama and Fine Arts, Thrissur, functioning under the University of Calicut, will host the third edition of the International Festival of Theatre Schools (IFTS) from February 3 to 8, 2025.

This edition of the festival, themed Theatre and Ethics, will feature workshops, panel discussions, thesis presentations, and performances by students from theatre schools and universities within India and abroad. Around 200 participants, including theatre educators, students and professionals from across the globe, are expected to converge on the Aranattukara campus of the School of Drama and Fine Arts for the festival, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu told a press conference here on Tuesday.

The festival, coined as the Carnival of Pedagogy, will delve into how theatre can shape ethical values and contribute to broader educational paradigms. “This year, we aim at engaging with the deep ethical questions that theatre can raise about our shared humanity, while also focussing on how the art form can be a force for positive social change,” she added.

The IFTS, a brainchild of renowned theatre director and the current director of the school Abhilash Pillai, was conceived as a global platform for theatre schools to explore innovative educational models.

Four research fellowships will be presented as part of the event. A Senior Fellowship for teachers and an Education Excellence Award will be introduced this year to recognise outstanding contributions.

Dr. Bindu also announced the establishment of three research chairs, named after celebrated theatre scholars G. Shankara Pillai, Vayala Vasudevan Pillai and Ramachandran Mokeri, at the School of Drama and Fine Arts.

The Prof. G. Shankara Pillai Chair for South Asian Theatre and Performance Research will focus on fostering research into Asian performance traditions, preserving their legacy, and expanding them into the digital realm. The chair aims at creating a comprehensive digital library documenting South Asian theatre.

The Prof. Vayala Vasudevan Pillai Chair for Research in Kerala and Malayalam Theatre will explore the rich tradition of Malayalam theatre, the intersection of technology and performance, and promote a deeper understanding of Kerala’s cultural and artistic history.

The Prof. Ramachandran Mokeri Chair for Applied Theatre and Practice will focus on theatre’s role in social change, language acquisition, and theatre therapy. The chair’s work will bridge the gap between traditional theatre and its applied forms, including community-based theatre and theatre for social justice.