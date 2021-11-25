School library goes digital

ALAPPUZHA

25 November 2021 23:07 IST

Over 600 books and magazines digitised

In the digital age, reading has increasingly been turned screen-based. Touted as the first-of-its-kind in the district, the Government Higher Secondary School, Ramapuram, has transformed its library into a digital one by digitising around 600 books and magazines, among other reading materials.

The digital library has been set up at a cost of ₹12.33 lakh, allocated from the MLA fund of U. Prathibha.

First in district

“It is the first digital library in the district. Students can access novels, poems, short stories and so on from six computers at the library. Besides, guides and PSC model question papers for preparing for competitive examinations are also made available in digital format. The books and other materials are available in text, audio, and video formats,” said an official.

Children can access the library during their free periods. Officials said though the library was primarily set up for higher secondary students, high school students could also utilise it.