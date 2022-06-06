School libraries to be modernised: Minister

Programme titles Ezhuthupacha launched to shortlist literary works by students

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty releasing the books prepared by SSK under the ‘Ezhuthupacha’ project in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The government will take steps to modernise libraries in public schools and promote reading among children, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme by Samagra Siksha Keralam (SSK) to supply books to school libraries in the State, he said moves were on to ensure a more prominent role for libraries in improving academic standards and nurturing a love for literary works among students.

The programme named ‘Ezhuthupacha’ seeks to shortlist literary works by students themselves and print and distribute them to school libraries. The Minister released the first 55 such books in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit. The cover pages of the books were also designed by the children.

Director, State Council for Educational Research and Training, R.K. Jayaprakash presided over the function. Director, SSK, A.R. Supriya, CEO, KITE, Anvar Sadat, and Vice chairman, SCOLE- Kerala, P. Pramod were among those present.