School-level vacancies to be published today

Students in northern districts yet to get Plus One admission

Students in northern districts yet to get Plus One admission

Thiruvananthapuram The General Education department will publish school-level vacancies after the Plus One higher secondary first supplementary allotment for school/combination transfer allotment at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Students who have taken admission to merit quota under the single-window system can apply for the transfer. Candidates can apply for school change within the district where admission has been taken, school change along with combination change, or any other combination in a school by going to the ‘Apply for School/Combination Transfer’ link through the candidate login from 10 a.m. on Thursday to 5 p.m. on Friday. For details, visit https://hscap.kerala.gov.in

As many as 3.67 lakh students have taken Plus One higher secondary admission so far. While 2.94 lakh have taken permanent admission, 2,336 have taken sports quota admission, 22,047 community quota, and 28,245 management quota admission. Students who have taken admission under the unaided quota come to 19,830.

The total number of merit vacancies left after admission as per the first supplementary allotment is 17,638. As many as 9,779 management quota vacancies too are left. The number of vacant seats in unaided quota is 34,775.

In Malappuram, only 932 merit seats and 1,535 management seats are vacant. However, 10,985 students were yet to get admission after the first supplementary allotment. Similarly, in Kozhikode, 802 merit seats and 839 management quota seats are vacant, but there were 3,633 students who had not received seats. In Palakkad, there are 840 vacant merit and 490 management quota seats, but there were 4,273 students yet to get allotment. In Thrissur, 1,440 merit and 623 management seats are vacant. Here, 2,039 students were still yet to receive admission.

In contrast, Kottayam had 3,556 vacant merit and 1,032 management quota seats and Pathanamthitta had 1,845 merit quota seats and 460 management quota seats that were vacant.