HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

School Kalolsavam: vibrant show by young talents on stage

November 22, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students performing in a drama (high school category) at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Tuesday.

Students performing in a drama (high school category) at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

KOCHI

The passion for stage among budding talents was in full bloom as Holy King’s parish hall at Piravom hosted drama competition in the high school category at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam on Tuesday.

A much sought-after event in the annual fest, the competition evoked much enthusiasm as the hall was almost packed around 1 p.m. Despite the poor audio system that often resulted in howling noise, the young performers came up with scintillating performances on the second day of the 34th district school fest.

The vibrant team representing St. Teresa’s Convent Girls High School, Ernakulam, won the hearts of the audience by staging the play ‘Swapnam’ inspired by acclaimed author Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. A team that won ‘A’ grade in the recently concluded State Sasthra Kalolsavam in Thrissur, the enthusiastic members reminded the audience that it was the hard work and dream of many a reformer that resulted in the formation of Kerala.

The play was styled on the lines of a porattu natakam, a folk play featuring humorous dialogues, dance, and drama. “The drama was also a tribute to several theatre persons, who had played a key role in echoing progressive ideals in our society,” said Sunil Chandiroor, its director and a civil police officer with the Department of Vigilance in Ernakulam. A passionate theatre buff, he had been directing plays for Government Girls’ HSS, Cherthala, for the past five years. “For Sastrolsavam, we had presented the story of a girl yearning to travel to Mars,” he said.

Most plays brought out the timing and coordination skills of the youth on stage as they easily slipped into the characters and shifted the props to express the change of locale and scenes within the allotted time. A group of seniors who had come to watch the event showered praises on the young performers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.