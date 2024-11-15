School in Kozhikode holds child development screening camp

The Meenchanda Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, in collaboration with Haritham Child Development Centre, organised a free child development screening camp on Friday (November 15). Led by speech therapist Tamanna Shirin and psychologist P. Vidya, the camp assessed children’s speech and mental health, offering guidance and support to those in need.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about early identification of developmental issues and provide insights into speech and psychological well-being. Parents and teachers were encouraged to participate and seek professional advice to better support children’s growth.

