School Health Programme framework in final phase: Minister

September 14, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Framework for implementing the School Health and Wellness Programme (School Health Programme) is in the final phase, said Veena George, Minister for Health and Women and Child Welfare, in the Assembly.

Ms. George said till now, health check-up, preventive vaccination and other health activities were being implemented in government schools in the State through government health centres. The School Health Programme was designed to strengthen these activities. It would provide services such as health awareness, health screening and tests, distribution of iron tablets and deworming tablets, electronic health records, and training in first aid and emergency care.

Replying to questions on the programme recently, the Minister said health assembly in schools, annual health mela, health clubs, special parent-teacher meetings, would be included in the scheme.

Students from class 8 would be given training in basics of palliative care. They would get an opportunity to visit palliative care home. If required, panchayat level volunteers training would also be considered. All activities would be supported by the family health centres.

The programme also aims at creating awarenss about lack of nutrition among students, ills of substance abuse, promote mental health, life skills, reproductive and sexual health, prevention of non-communicable diseases, safe internet use, gender equality, social and civic consciousness.

The revamped School Health Programme would have sessions in which sanitary habits would be promoted. Universal health screening would help detect health issues such as low vision and address these early.

Besides the Health department, participation of Education and Women and Child Welfare departments too is being planned in the programme activities, Ms. George said.

